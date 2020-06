The current global health pandemic that has the world in its grip shows no signs of stopping. Scientists are trying to find a cure and trials are going on in many parts of the world. Some have even gone on to the stage of human trials. This happens even as some of the worst affected countries are limping back to normalcy. But in India, the number of COVID-19 positive cases are rising every day especially after the easing of lockdown restrictions. Today, India occupies fourth position among the countries that are worst affected by the pandemic. Also Read - Disparity in COVID-19 testing: Telangana has 21 TrueNat machines, Andhra 340

Against this backdrop, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda has come forward and announced that researchers of the company have successfully found a cure for COVID-19. This drug, called Coronil, is now in its testing phase and it can completely ‘cure’ infected patients within 5-14 days. Ayurvedic medicine an ancient healing therapy that uses herbs to strengthen the body’s immune system. Though till now, there are no science backed evidence that this branch of alternative medicine can indeed cure COVID-19, experts agree that it can help in preventing infection by boosting immunity. Also Read - New virus outbreak in China linked to Beijing's largest wholesale market

Ayurveda comes to the rescue

Patanjali scientists have been trying to develop a cure for the current health pandemic since the outbreak. Once the simulation was done and compounds which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body was identified, they conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients. Researchers were pleasantly surprised to see 100 per cent favourable results. Also Read - FDA revokes emergency use authorization of malaria drugs for COVID-19

Coronil is not an immunity booster, it is a cure

According to researchers, this is not an immunity booster but a cure. The patients who participated in the study consecutively tested negative for the virus. Based on this, the company was recently given the go-ahead for clinical trials by the drug regulatory board. If the findings are indeed true, this would be the first alternate treatment that can successfully contain the spread of the virus globally.

About the wonder drug

Coronil, as the wonder drug is called, can apparently cure COVID-19 patients within 5-14 days and the recovery rate is 100 per cent. This is an Ayurvedic drug made from a mixture of Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi. If you have the infection, you need to take it twice daily, once in the morning and once in the evening. Clinical trials in Indore and in Jaipur was held after Patanjali secured the regulator’s approval. Till now, Ayurveda offered protection from the virus by boosting immunity of a person. Many scientific studies have also said that Ayurveda can help a person and strengthen immunity so that the body can fight off invading pathogens more effectively. But Coronil can apparently do much more than that. It can kill the virus and cure a person completely.

