BA.5 Omicron Sub-Variant Reinfection: More People Are Catching COVID-19 For The Second or Third Time

What is causing the re-infections? According to the experts, the reinfections are the result of waning immunity, broad spread and mutations to BA.5.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19, the most mutated version of the SAR-CoV-2 virus is the current dominant strain globally. With over 42 worrisome mutations in its spike protein, the Omicron variant is accounting for the maximum number of cases worldwide. However, the bad news is that this variant has mutated further to form more virulent sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5. These two sub-variants are carrying more mutations in their spike protein which makes them capable of infecting the ones who have received both the shots of the vaccine against coronavirus infection. Now, the question which is hovering in the minds of the people is whether BA.5 is the variant which is causing more COVID reinfections. Let's know more about the BA.5 sub-variant and know how it causes re-infections.

The BA.5 have certain mutations in its spike protein which makes it capable of infecting individuals who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 infection. According to the experts, the latest surge in COVID cases around the world is majorly driven by the Omicron sub-variant BA.5, which is causing increasing re-infections. "BA.5 sub-variant is triggering the current surge majorly with maximum numbers of re-infections - meaning more people are catching COVID-19 for the second or the third time.

Omicron Variant Can Infect You 'Every Month'

COVID reinfections are real and with this, the words of the experts are coming true that COVID is here to stay. Since we already know that one can catch COVIDeven after recovering from the infection, the follow-up question is how many times can COVID enter your body? Andrew Roberston, the chief health officer in Western Australia, says that the BA.5 sub-variant can reinfect 'within weeks'.

Speaking to the local media, he said, "What we are seeing is an increasing number of people who have been infected with BA.2 and then becoming infected after four weeks." He further added, "So maybe six to eight weeks they are developing a second infection, and that's almost certainly BA.4 or BA.5."

COVID-19 Re-Infection Symptoms

Many COVID variants and sub-variants like BA.4, BA.5, and BA.2.75 can trigger re-infection. Sometimes, the symptoms remain similar (respiratory symptoms), however, there are some extra symptoms that the experts have warned people to be aware of. Take a look at them:

Fever Sore throat Sneezing Night sweats Body ache Muscle cramps Persistent cough Chest congestion

(With inputs from agencies)

