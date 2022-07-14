BA.4 And BA.5 Omicron Wave In Australia: Millions Could Catch COVID-19 Over Coming Weeks, Warns Health Minister

BA.4 And BA.5 Omicron Wave In Australia

As of now BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron are the most mutated versions of the COVID-19 virus, which has the ability to evade through vaccine-induced immunity.

Millions of Australians are at high risk of catching the highly mutated Omicron sub-variants in the upcoming few weeks, the health ministry warned. Speaking to the media, Health Minister Mark Butler said that amid the winter surge in the country, millions of people are expected to be extremely vulnerable to catching the deadly COVID-19 virus in the upcoming few weeks.

The Health Ministry has also urged people to go back to following the COVID-safety protocols, such as wearing masks, and working from home when needed.

This comes days after the country saw a sudden spike in cases associated with the highly virulent Omicron sub-variants - BA.4 and BA.5. According to the latest report, there were 316,574 active COVID-19 cases in Australia being reported by Wednesday. "I think this is a very concerning wave. This is the third wave just this year that Omicron has thrown at Australia," Butler was quoted as saying.

TRENDING NOW

Cautioning people against showing any leniency towards following COVID safety protocols, the health ministry said, "People are strongly encouraged in indoor crowded spaces to wear a mask because we know it will cut transmission and cut the number of cases,"

New Omicron Sub-Variants

Currently, the one variant of COVID-19 which is wreaking havoc globally is the highly mutated Omicron variant. It has over 42 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which enables it to infect the ones who are fully vaccinated against the virus. However, the Omicron has also mutated further to form several sub-lineages. Two of the most dangerous ones are the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants. In addition to the previous worrisome mutations in the spike protein, these two sub-variants have more mutations which are why they are a big threat.

Some of the warning symptoms of these two new subvariants include - sneezing, coughing, night sweats, diarrhoea, runny nose, etc.

You may like to read

(With inputs from IANS)

RECOMMENDED STORIES