BA.2 Highly Contagious Omicron Sub-Variant: Symptoms, Transmissibility Rate And All You Need To Know

The subvariant is already becoming dominant in the Philippines, Nepal, Qatar, India and Denmark.

Every single virus on this planet is mutating continuously. With each of these mutations that they go through, a variant with powerful characteristics is formed. The same thing goes for coronavirus. First found in China's Wuhan city, the coronavirus has mutated many times to form new and more dangerous strains and variants. Such was the case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Omicron was first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Known to have over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein, Omicron is the current dominant strain in the world after Delta. However, Omicron has also mutated to form a sub-variant called BA.2. According to the experts, the BA.2 Omicron subvariant is inherently more contagious than the original BA.1 strain among both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

BA.2 Omicron Sub-Variant - What We Know

Is this another threat? The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study revealed fully vaccinated people are more likely to catch BA.2 than the previous strain, but they are less likely to spread it to others. That also indicates the subvariant is even better at escaping vaccine protection than BA.1, which was already significantly more contagious than any other Covid variant.

Can vaccines keep you safe? Speaking to the media, Boris Pavlin of the WHO's COVID-19 Response Team said that the vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against the different forms of Omicron.

Can it replace all the previous strains of COVID-19? To this, Pavlin said that based on data from Denmark, the first country where BA.2 overtook BA.1, there appears to be no difference in disease severity, although BA.2 has the potential to replace BA.1 globally.

What is the transmission rate of BA.2? The transmission rates among unvaccinated people were higher with BA.2 compared to BA.1, indicating unvaccinated people were carrying a higher viral load with BA.2. However, there is a twist, according to the researchers, people who received a booster were even less likely to transmit the virus than people who were fully vaccinated. "This indicates that after a breakthrough infection, vaccination protects against further transmission, and more so for BA.2 than BA.1," the scientists found.

Countries where this sub-variant has arrived? The subvariant is already becoming dominant in the Philippines, Nepal, Qatar, India, and Denmark.

(With inputs from Agencies)

