Ayushman Bharat Scheme Will Now Provide Services For Bone Marrow Transplant

The Ayushman Bharat Scheme will now include bone marrow transplant along with other bouquet of services.

Bone marrow transplant is a medically approved procedure for cancer patients. In this procedure, doctors replace the bone marrow that is not able to produce enough healthy blood cells in a patient's body. They then infuse healthy blood-forming stem cells into the body. This process is also known as stem cell transplant. Research shows that, many people who require a bone marrow transplant often do not avail it because of its cost factor. But, there is good news for people from poor socio-economic backgrounds. According to recent news reports, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme will now include this medical procedure along with other bouquet of services. Bone marrow transplants may use cells from your own body (autologous transplant) or from a donor (allogeneic transplant).

On Tuesday, a sensitization session was organized by the CEO of state agency for comprehensive health insurance and integrated services involving all the medical colleges of UP. the CEO reportedly said that college play a very important role in the execution and availing the benefits provided by the Ayushman Bharat Mission. Reports also say that, some districts the transplantation procedure was available but they were still referring patients to other states. Officials are now trying to look into the gaps within their system and build them back at the earliest.

Why Is Bone Marrow Transplant Done?

A bone marrow transplant may be used to:

Replace bone marrow that's not working properly with new stem cells

Provide new stem cells, which can help kill cancer cells directly

Safely allow treatment with high doses of chemotherapy or radiation by replacing or rescuing the bone marrow damaged by the treatment.

