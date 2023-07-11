Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
India's Ayushman Bharat scheme is now implemented in more than 1.60 lakh health and wellness centres across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the achievement, while sharing a tweet by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.
Modi tweeted, "Our efforts to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for the poor continue to gain momentum."
Our efforts to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for the poor continue to gain momentum. https://t.co/VsKdgIVTJb
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2023
As of June end, the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) registered a footfall of over 178.87 crore.
Under its current the expansion plan, the Central government is reportedly adding more services to Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres, such as:
As per media reports, the expansion programme is in progress and it is targeting to cover all the AB-HWCs by next month-end.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched the programme, which is part of the Indian government's National Health Policy in September 2018. The National Health Authority is responsible to administer the programme.
It aims to provide health benefit cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization covering approximately 50 crore beneficiaries from poor and vulnerable families.
In a press release issued on 17th Match 2023, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the scheme has been implemented in 33 States/UTs in convergence with over 20 State specific schemes. As of 9th March 2023, a total of 23.19 crore Ayushman cards have been issued to the eligible beneficiaries.
The programme is jointly funded by both the union government and the states. A beneficiary can avail medical treatment at any PM-JAY empanelled hospital in the country.
