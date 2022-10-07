Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: QR Code Based Rapid OPD Registration Introduced In Delhi Hospital

Now, patients can simply scan the hospital's unique QR Code with their mobile phone for OPD registration.

People in New Delhi may no longer have to wait in the long queues for OPD registration, at least at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) Hospital in the city.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has introduced QR Code based rapid OPD registration service at the hospital's new OPD block. The pilot is being undertaken under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

"This service allows old as well as new patients to simply scan a QR Code and share their demographic details like name, father name, age, gender, address, mobile number etc. with the hospital," said a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Not only the new service will help them reduce the time taken at the OPD registration counter and avoid long queues, but also provide accurate data in the hospital record. The QR Code based OPD registration service is planned to be extended to other health facilities and departments in New Delhi shortly.

How the QR Code based OPD registration works?

The patients scan the hospital's unique QR Code with their mobile phone (using phone camera/scanner/ABHA App/Arogya Setu App/or any other ABDM enabled App) and share their profile details with the hospital. Once the profile is shared, the hospital provides a token number (queue number), which is sent as a notification to the patient's selected app. The token number generated is also displayed on the screens placed at the OPD registration counters.

Then the patient can go to the registration counter and directly collect their outpatient slip (OP Slip) for doctor consultation by telling their token number.

Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said, "Under the ABDM, we're using technology to simplify processes and make healthcare more efficient. The QR Code based rapid OPD registration service is a step in this direction. It helped over 2200 patients avoid the hustle of long queues with considerably reduced waiting time and minimal time at the registration counter within 15 days of this pilot in LHMC and SSKH. The direct profile sharing has also helped achieve higher level of accuracy in patient records. Our team is working with other health facilities and departments to extend this service and help more patients."

To help the patients understand the steps and benefits of using this service, support personnel have been posted at the OPD block of LHMC and SSKH. They are also helping the patients in digitizing their health records by creating their Ayushman Bharat Health Account or ABHA numbers.