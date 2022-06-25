Ayush Wellness Centre In The President’s Estate Upgraded

President Ram Nath Kovind after inaugurating the upgraded Ayush Wellness Centre,

A book documenting the functioning and key milestone of Ayush Wellness Centre in Rastrapati Bhavan was also released.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated the upgraded Ayush Wellness Centre in the President's Estate. First lady Savita Kovind, Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai also graced the inauguration ceremony.

The Ayush Wellness Centre (AWC) was launched on 25th July 2015, as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Ayush and President Secretariat. The centre has treatment facilities in the streams of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha &Homeopathy, and it caters to the medical needs of the President, officials of President's Secretariat and residents of the President's Estate.

The upgraded infrastructure along with facilities for Ayush system will follow standard protocols of treatment, the Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

A book documenting "establishment, functioning and key milestone" of Ayush Wellness Centre in Rashtrapati Bhavan was also released at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre by Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai in the presence of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Minister of Ayush and K D Tripathi, Secretary to the President.

60 research papers published till date by the centre till date

Secretary Ayush, Vd. Rajesh Kotecha informed that in the last 7 years, more than 1.6 lakh residents of the President Estate have visited this centre, and a total of 60 research papers have been published by the centre till date.

He said that with its enhanced facilities, the centre is bound to serve the residents in a more holistic manner.

You may like to read

The book contains a message from President Ram Nath Kovind, appreciating the publication. It reads, "I am pleased to note that a large number of patients have benefitted from this Centre. Initiatives like patient education workshops, school health program and outreach OPDs etc undertaken by this Centre are well-appreciated. Telemedicine facilities started during the COVID-19 pandemic and online Yoga classes helped the beneficiaries during this difficult phase."

Sonowal stated that the upgraded Ayush Wellness Centre will continue to provide Ayush treatment in seamless and efficient manner.

The Ayush Wellness Centre in the President Estate is a precursor of many such clinics in various government departments and reputed institutes like AIIMS across the country.