Ayush Ministry, Rural Development Ministry Sign MoU To Develop Skilled Manpower For Ayush Sector

Signing of MoU was done in presence of Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal & Giriraj Singh

Rural youths to be skilled in Ayush Healthcare System. A total of 22,000 youth will be trained in the 1st phase (FY 2023-24).

The Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Rural Development have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train rural youths to become skilled workforce in the Ayush healthcare system. In the first phase, an estimated 22,000 youth from rural India will be trained in the upcoming fiscal FY2023-24 with minimum 70 per cent placement guarantee.

The agreement was signed between Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh in New Delhi on Thursday.

Creating skilled personnel for Ayush healthcare system

The training would be provided as per global standards so as to enable the skilled personnel to meet both national and international demand in the Ayush healthcare system and Ayush management sectors.

The youth would get the opportunity to be trained in the National Skills Qualification framework aligned courses available on National Qualification Register under Deen Dayal Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) scheme. Courses to be offered under this framework include Panchakarma Technician, Panchakarma Assistant, Ayurvedic Masseur, Kshara Karma Technician and Cupping Therapy Assistant.

A Joint Working Group, consisting of officials from the two ministries, is being set up to work on identified activity of mutual interest.

Increasing employment opportunities in rural areas

Speaking during the signing in ceremony, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated that this collaboration will enable empowerment of rural youths and women, and increase employment opportunities in rural India.

Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Giriraj Singh, added that this MoU will help empower women's self-help groups and rural poor youth. The initial target is to train 32,000 women, and increase the number going forward.

The Ministry of Rural Development will communicate to States/UTs for enlisting willing women's self-help group members and rural poor youth about the courses and its training by institutes of Ministry of Ayush. Whereas, the Ayush Ministry will provide its institutes for the purpose of conducting courses, training and certification of the aspirants/candidates.