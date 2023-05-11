Ayush Ministry, ICMR Sign Mou To Promote Integrative Medicine

The Ayush-ICMR research cooperation aims to develop Ayurveda as evidence based science and address diseases of national importance

The Ministry of Ayush and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote integrated medicine and collaborate on integrative health research.

This cooperation will focus on promoting high impact research in Ayush system of medicines to generate evidence using modern scientific methods. It also aims to strengthen research capacity through training of Ayush researchers.

The agreement was signed between Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush and Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for MoHFW Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, attended the signing ceremony along with other senior officials of both ministries.

TRENDING NOW

Lack of scientific evidence in traditional medicine system

Speaking at the occasion, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted that a major challenge faced by the Indian traditional medicine system is generating scientific evidence.

He believes that the collaboration between the Ministry of Ayush and the ICMR on integrative health research will help address this challenge and win confidence of multitude. Also, it will benefit the public at large.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed that this collaboration between Ayurveda and modern science will help traditional knowledge to create a niche, further develop Ayurveda as evidence-based science and enrich Ayush system of medicines.

You may like to read

NITI Aayog member Dr. V K Paul, who was also present at the MoU signing ceremony, informed that there are plans to make an Ayush department at AIIMS and a department of Integrative Medicine to focus on academic research.

Key objectives of the MoU between Ayush Ministry and ICMR

Establish Ayush-ICMR Centers for Advanced Research in Integrative Health at all AIIMS.

Explore possibility to work on public health research.

Take joint initiatives to addressing diseases of national importance

Conduct joint clinical trials on identified areas/disease conditions of national importance with promising Ayush therapies to generate evidence for wider acceptance.

Building research capacity for Ayush researchers.

The Ministry of Ayush and the ICMR have also agreed to establish a joint working group that will meet quarterly to explore further areas of collaboration and work.

RECOMMENDED STORIES