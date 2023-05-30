Ayush Doctors To Not Perform Ultrasound On Pregnant Women, Says Madras HC

The association suggested that Ayush professionals who have a certificate course in ultrasonogram and have these techniques as a part of the course curriculum could be allowed to perform these diagnostics.

The Madras High Court ruling has come in response to three petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu Association of AYUSH sonologists (TNASS).

In a recent ruling by Madras High Court, the court dismissed the petition seeking approval for AYUSH doctors to be allowed to perform ultrasound or ultrasonography and other pre-natal diagnostics on pregnant women.

The court emphasized that doctors having the necessary qualifications specified under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 are only eligible to perform these diagnostics on expecting mothers.

The court also said that other doctors even from certain fields in allopathy won't be able to conduct diagnostics if their qualifications don't fall under the PNDT Act.

Reportedly, the Central Council of Indian Medicine submitted that there was no problem with Ayush practitioners conducting diagnostics as basic knowledge of scans like ECG, X-Ray, CT Scan, and MRI are a part of their course. The court, however, dismissed the petition that only doctors having the necessary qualifications can conduct the examination.

Ultrasonography or ultrasound is a non-invasive test that creates real-time images or videos of internal organs or soft tissues like blood vessels. It is used for pre-natal screening during pregnancy.

