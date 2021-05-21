An Ayurveda practitioner, named Anandiah, has become a local sensation in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district. She has been distributing an ‘Ayurvedic cure for Covid’ free of cost to whoever approaches him. After visuals of his treatment went viral on social media platforms, people from the surrounding areas started queuing at his doorsteps to get the medicine. Given in the form of balls or liquid drops, the Anandiah’s medicine contains natural components such as pepper, ginger, neem, turmeric, and tinospora codifolio, commonly known as giloy. Though there is no scientific evidence that Ayurveda can cure corona, Anandiah’s medicine have attracting a large number of people including Covid patients over the last few days. Also Read - Satyendar Jain Says Plasma Therapy Can Still Be Used In Covid Treatment On Doctor's Advice

Efficacy of Anandiah's medicine being evaluated

On Friday morning, people were seen lining up in front of Anandiah's house in Krishnapatnam town in Nellore district to get the medicine. However, they were told that the distribution of medicine will start only when they get clearance from the authorities. Earlier, the distribution was halted after the Lokayukta stepped in following reports that Covid norms were being violated during the process. Later Sarvepalli Constituency MLA, Kakani Govardhan Reddy of the ruling YSRCP, announced that the medicine would be distributed from Friday morning onwards. As per his announcement, arrangements were made for distribution of the Ayurvedic cure. Counters have been set up, and queue-lines have been marked to ensure physical distancing for the people at the venue.

According to Nellore collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, a committee consisting of officials and AYUSH doctors had evaluated the efficacy of the concoction and found no adverse affects in people who took the medicine. Some samples of the medicine have also been sent to a laboratory in Hyderabad for testing, the results of which are still awaited. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is looking into the matter, as per IANS report.

Ayush ministry distributes ayurvedic drugs for Covid patients

Ayush ministry recently launched a nationwide campaign to distribute its proven poly herbal ayurvedic drug AYUSH 64 and Sidha medicine Kabasura Kudineer for Covid patients in home isolation. The safety and efficacy of AYUSH-64 in the management of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients has been proven in a multi-centric trial conducted by the Ministry of Ayush in-collaboration with CSIR.

Further, AYUSH-64 was found to exhibit early clinical recovery in COVID-19 cases and in reducing the symptoms of the disease as well as protect from progression of the disease to severe or critical stage. The drug contain poly-herbal extracts of alstonia scholaris, Picrorhiza kurroa, swertia chirata and fine powder of Caesalpinia crista.

