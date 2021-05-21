An Ayurveda practitioner named Anandiah has become a local sensation in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district. She has been distributing an ‘Ayurvedic cure for Covid’ free of cost to whoever approaches him. After visuals of his treatment went viral on social media platforms people from the surrounding areas started queuing at his doorsteps to get the medicine. Given in the form of balls or liquid drops the Anandiah’s medicine contains natural components such as pepper ginger neem turmeric and tinospora codifolio commonly known as giloy. Though there is no scientific evidence that Ayurveda can cure corona Anandiah’s medicine have attracting a