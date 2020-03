While scientists are desperately trying to find a vaccine to tackle this coronavirus outbreak, many mythical cures are doing the rounds. @Shutterstock

Fear has gripped the nation after new cases of coronavirus emerged earlier this week. On Monday, India reported two new confirmed cases of coronavirus – one in Delhi and another in Telangana. An Italian tourist also tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan.

With this, the number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 6. Earlier, 3 students from Kerala were confirmed infected with the virus.

Amid this scare, Swami Ramdev Baba has claimed that yoga and Ayurveda can help prevent coronavirus infection.

Speaking to a media channel, the yoga guru emphasised the need to build a good immunity system prevent diseases including coronavirus. He suggested that practising yoga poses such as Surya Namaskar, Pranayam and Kapal Bhati can helped boost one’s immunity against diseases.

Ramdev Baba also suggested that Ayurvedic herb giloy (Tinospora Cordifolia) may help prevent coronavirus. Further explaining on how to consume the herb, he said one should boil giloy in water and add turmeric, pepper powder and tulsi leaves. He recommends people to drink this mixture to stay away from coronavirus.

However, ayurvedic cure for coronavirus prevention is hard to believe, given the many other mythical cures doing the rounds presently.

A few other myths and misconceptions about coronavirus

While scientists are desperately trying to find a vaccine to tackle this coronavirus outbreak, many mythical cures are doing the rounds. The World Health Organization recently compiled and dispelled a list of such mythical cures. Here we have selected a few points from this list to aware our readers of such claims

Myth: Using A Neti Pot Will Help

WHO: There is no evidence that supports rinsing your nose with saline regularly can protect people from the coronavirus.

Myth: Antibiotics Are Effective

WHO: Antibiotics work in bacterial infections. Coronavirus is a viral outbreak, and hence it is effective here too.

Myth: Hand Dryers Will Kill The Virus

WHO: Some people claim that using a hand dryer will save you from infection. This is not true. Instead wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Using an alcohol-based hand rub may be effective too.

Myth: Eating Garlic Will Prevent Infection

WHO: Garlic may have some anti-microbial properties, but that does not mean that eating this will prevent an infection. It can boost your health but may not help bring down your risk of the coronavirus.