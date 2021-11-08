AY.4.2 Delta Variant To Bring COVID-19 Third Wave In India? INSACOG Answer Your Queries

AY.4.2 Delta Variant To Bring COVID-19 Third Wave In India? INSACOG Answer Your Queries

The AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 is currently on the rise on a global level. Some of the countries which are experiencing a sudden surge in daily coronavirus cases due to this new variant are Russia and China, and a few cases of the same have been reported in India as well.

Is a third wave of COVID-19 in India inevitable? When is another wave going to hit the country? In a recent statement, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has said that the frequency of the new AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 is less than 0.1 percent of all VOI/VOC and is too low to be of concern at this time. The INSACOG weekly bulletin said that the vaccine effectiveness does not seem to be different for AY.4.2 when compared to other Delta variants. "There is currently no biological basis for increased transmissibility of AY.4.2, as judged epidemiologically, and assays are in progress," it said.

According to the reports, the INSACOG noted that Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main variant of concern (VOC) in India, and no new variant of interest (VOI) or VOC are noted in India. There is currently no biological basis for increased transmissibility of AY.4.2, as judged epidemiologically, and assays are in progress.

AY.4.2 Delta COVID-19 Variant

Delta, which was first found in India in October last year, led to the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which was at its peak in April and May. However, the variant has now mutated to form another contagious strain called Delta Plus or AY.4.2 variant.

TRENDING NOW

According to the health experts in the UK, the AY.4.2 contains mutations that might give the coronavirus which causes Covid-19 a greater survival advantage. Speaking to the media, the UK health agency said, "A Delta sublineage newly designated as AY.4.2 is noted to be expanding in England. It is now a signal in monitoring, and assessment has commenced; there are also small numbers of new cases of Delta with E484K and Delta with E484Q."

The AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 is currently on the rise on a global level. Some of the countries which are experiencing a sudden surge in daily coronavirus cases due to this new variant are Russia and China, and a few cases of the same have been reported in India as well. The latest reports suggest that the AY.4.2 Delta variant is currently present in more than 30 countries. In India, seven cases of Delta Plus, including two AY.4.2. have been reported so far.

(With inputs from Agencies)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES