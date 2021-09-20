Avoiding The Crowd To Stay Safe? Study Reveals Transmission of Coronavirus Is Higher Indoors Than Outdoors

Avoiding Crowd To Stay Safe? Study Reveals Transmission of Coronavirus Is Higher Indoors Than Outdoors

Are you staying in your home just to keep yourself safe from catching coronavirus? You must read this article to understand where exactly you are going wrong.

Are you avoiding the crowd and staying at home because of coronavirus? did you know you are still at risk of catching COVID-19? read this article carefully to understand where you are still going wrong. There is no exaggeration in saying that Covid-19 has literally taken over our lives. Whether you are fully vaccinated or not, you are still in fear of catching the infection. With the news about breakthrough infection, the fear has come real. Experts say that breakthrough infections can happen even when you are fully vaccinated against the virus. To add more to the already existing woes, a recent study has revealed that coronavirus can be airborne, research also shows that the transmission of the coronavirus is higher indoors than outdoors. This means that even if you don't step out and think that the virus can't get to you because you are ensconced safely and comfortably indoors, the bad news is that you can still get infected. So, what should you do to stay safe since staying indoors is also not enough? While taking other precautions, keeping the indoor air sanitized, and constantly so, is one big answer to this.

Did You Know? Indoor Aerosols A Carrier of Coronavirus

Unlike what experts said in their previous studies that only respiratory droplets could spread infection, now they say that the tiny aerosols in the air can carry the coronavirus. According to the experts, these aerosols which are tiny and lighter than respiratory droplets can not only stay longer in the air but also carry the virus farther and for a longer time. The assumption that only by making contact with a contaminated surface one can get the virus, is no more valid. Yes, you read that right. The virus can stay for a longer period on the surface and can keep infecting individuals.

Some Indoor Activities Can Also Contribute Large To COVID-19 Spread

While you already know that coronavirus transmission is high indoors than outdoors, you must also understand why it is like that. A lot of your daily activities are conducted indoors such as active and oral expulsion of particles. From casually speaking to one another to shouting or sneezing and coughing and even singing, each of these activities creates aerosols in the air which whether you like it not, continue to be exchanged with the others. In fact, experts also say that many of these activities create more aerosols than normal breathing. So, if you do not repeatedly ventilate your room and purify the air within, you must know that you are still at risk of getting infected by the virus.

Indoor Air Is Naturally More Unsafe Than Outdoor

Now that you all know that indoor air is more unsafe than outdoors, here is what experts say about the level of impurity that is present in the outdoor air. In India, the outdoor air itself isn't healthy enough for the human respiratory and health system due to the presence of a high amount of PM2.5, PM1.0, and other pollutants. So, without timely ventilation and purification, the chances of indoor air getting stale and unhygienic and thereby becoming more dangerous for the individuals. This also helps the coronavirus to stay longer and stronger in the air. Added to this, there are recent studies, researchers have stated that the possibility of PM2.5 particles being potential carriers of coronavirus, carrying them too much larger distances in the air.

(With inputs from Agencies)