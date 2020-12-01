It is important to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But masks are effective only if worn properly covering both your nose and mouth. Some people prefer to wear their masks pulled down covering only their mouth and leaving their nose exposed. If you’re also wearing a face mask halfway there’s high chance of you getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Various studies have demonstrated that the nose is highly vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. A new research published in the journal Nature Neuroscience has indicated that the novel coronavirus may enter the brain of people through