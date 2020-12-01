According to US CDC guidelines, face masks should cover both the nose and the mouth and fit securely under the chin.

It is important to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But masks are effective only if worn properly, covering both your nose and mouth. Some people prefer to wear their masks pulled down covering only their mouth and leaving their nose exposed. If you’re also wearing a face mask halfway, there’s high chance of you getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Various studies have demonstrated that the nose is highly vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. A new research published in the journal Nature Neuroscience has indicated that the novel coronavirus may enter the brain of people through the nose. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 94,62,809 while death toll reaches 1,37,621

Earlier research by other scientists has described the presence of viral RNA, the genetic material of the virus, in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid. However, until now, it was unclear where the virus enters and how it is distributed within the brain. Also Read - Can Ayurveda cure COVID-19? Art of Living Foundation’s 'Kabasura Kudineer' may have potential

The research also pointed out that SARS-CoV-2 not only affects the respiratory tract but also impacts the central nervous system (CNS), resulting in neurological symptoms such as loss of smell, taste, headache, fatigue and nausea. Also Read - Covid-19: Researchers to find out the effects of vitamin D on coronavirus

Presence of viral RNA found in various areas of the brain

To origin of this mysterious path, researchers from Charite Universitatsmedizin Berlin, Germany examined the nasopharnyx — the upper part of the throat that connects to the nasal cavity — a likely first site of viral infection and replication, and the brains of 33 patients who died with COVID-19.

They found the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA and protein in the brain and nasopharynx, where intact virus particles were also detected. The highest levels of viral RNA were found in the olfactory mucous membrane, according to the researchers.

Higher SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels were found in cases with shorter disease duration, said the researchers.

They also found SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in certain types of cells within the olfactory mucous layer. This is where the virus may exploit the proximity of endothelial and nervous tissue to gain entry to the brain, the researchers suggested.

In some patients, SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was found in cells expressing markers of neurons. This indicates that olfactory sensory neurons in the brain areas that receive smell and taste signals may be infected as well, the researchers noted.

They also found SARS-CoV-2 in other areas of the nervous system, including the medulla oblongata — the primary respiratory and cardiovascular control centre of the brain.

In April, a study published in the journal Nature Medicine also suggested that the nose is a key entry point for the COVID-19 virus. The researchers explained that nasal cells in particular contain high levels of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 proteins that SARS-CoV-2 attaches to in order to enter the body.

How to Wear Mask Correctly

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of stopping, it’s very important that you don’t forget to wear face masks while out in public. Also, make sure you’re wearing it properly.

According to US CDC guidelines, face masks should cover both the nose and the mouth and fit securely under the chin. Here are some dos and don’ts for wearing mask as listed in the CDC guidelines:

Wash your hands before putting on your mask.

Don’t put the mask around your neck or up on your forehead

Don’t touch the mask, and, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect​

While taking off your mask, untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops

Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth when removing and wash hands immediately after removing.

Place mask in the washing machine after use

Respiratory droplets and aerosols that are produced when a person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes is the primary way through which the virus spreads. Wearing mask helps prevent the transmission of these droplets and thus slow the spread of COVID-19.