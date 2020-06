Minor or major, if possible, postpone your surgery until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Going under the knife at this time can put you at greater risk of being infected with SARS-CoV-2 and increase your death risk. Also Read - Using alcohol-based mouthwash may help reduce risk of COVID-19 infection

A new study published in The Lancet journal found that patients who undergo surgery after contracting COVID-19 experience substantially worse postoperative outcomes than patients who do not have the infection. The COVID-19 patients are also found to be at increased risk of postoperative death. Amongst COVID-19 infected patients who underwent surgery, mortality rates were even higher for those who had been admitted in the intensive care unit after contracting the virus. Also Read - This new test can detect COVID-19 virus in just 10 mins

The global study led by the University of Birmingham in the UK examined data from 235 hospitals located in 24 countries. Normally mortality rate for patients having minor or elective surgery is under one per cent, but it is much higher in case of SARS-CoV-2 patients. According to the study, the mortality rate for COVID-19 patients who undergo surgery is 16.3 per cent for minor surgery and 18.9 per cent for elective surgery. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 1,90,535 as death toll reaches 5,394

Risk factors for postoperative death

The study also highlighted some risk factors for postoperative death which include:

Sex: Mortality rates were higher in men (28.4 per cent) versus women (18.2 per cent).

Age: Patients aged 70 years or over face higher risk of death after surgery than those aged under 70 years. (33.7 per cent vs 13.9 per cent).

Having severe pre-existing medical problems

Undergoing cancer surgery, major procedures, and emergency surgery.

Undergoing surgery now increases chances of COVID-19 exposure

According to the researchers, patients undergoing surgery are more vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 exposure in the hospital. The infection may further increase their risk of developing subsequent pulmonary complications. In the study, 51 per cent of patients developed a pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, or required unexpected ventilation following surgery. The study also noted that most patients who died had experienced pulmonary complications.

The researchers suggested that doctors should avoid operations, if possible, during this time of the pandemic as patients are at risk of being infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals.

Who are at high risk of COVID-19 infection and severe illness?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 is more severe in people who are older than 60 years or who have underlying health conditions like lung or heart disease, diabetes or conditions that affect their immune system.

Those who suffer from any blood disorders like haemophilia, porphyria and sickle cell disease, may be more prone to serious complications of COVID-19 because of lower immunity. Some studies suggest that people who are obese and pregnant women are also at high risk of COVID-19 infection.

Precautions for high risk groups

If you are a senior citizen or suffering from any of the above health conditions, you must take extra precautions to reduce your risk of getting COVID-19. Besides keeping a check on your blood pressure levels, blood glucose levels, and other risk factors of COVID-19, take steps to boost your immunity. Stock up on necessary medications and supplies for at least a month and a half.

High risk population should also avoid all non-essential travel. Also, practice all the safety precautions like washing hands often, not touching your face, avoiding crowds and keeping away from high-risk zones. If you suspect you have COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately.

