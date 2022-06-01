Monkeypox: Avoid Eating Bushmeat, Using Creams Derived From Animals, Says Govt

- Health A-Z
Amid a steady surge in the cases associated with another virulent virus, Monkeypox, the government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines directing district surveillance units to consider even one such case as an outbreak and initiating a detailed investigation through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. Monkeypox virus which causes this infection was first identified in Africa in 1958. The virus belongs to the family of smallpox viruses.
In the 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease' issued to states and union territories, the health ministry mentioned the below-mentioned points:
What is a confirmed case? According to the experts, a confirmed case is considered when a laboratory confirms the presence of the monkeypox virus (detection of unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing) in a sample.
The human-to-human transmission of the monkeypox virus occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets which usually require prolonged close contact. The virus can also transmit through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person.
Apart from this, the animal-to-human transmission of this is also possible. It may transmit via any bite or scratch of infected animals like small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes) or through bush meat preparation.
An individual of any age having a history of travel to the affected countries within the last 21 days presenting with symptoms like - an unexplained acute rash, swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, body aches and profound weakness is to be considered to be a 'suspected case'.
"Even one case of monkey pox is to be considered as an outbreak. A detailed investigation by the Rapid Response Teams needs to be initiated through IDSP. Report any suspected case immediately to the DSU/State Surveillance Units (SSUs) and CSU (Central Surveillance Unit), which shall report the same to the Directorate General of Health Services and send the samples as per the guidelines to the designated laboratories," the document said.
According to the government, one who shows up symptoms of monkeypox can take Paracetamol for fever, apply topical Calamine lotion or take antihistaminics for itching, warm saline gargles/ oral topical anti-inflammatory gel for oral ulcers and take a nutritious diet.
In case of skin rashes, the guidelines advise cleaning with simple antiseptic, applying Mupirocin Acid/Fucidin, for the skin rash and covering it with light dressing if extensive lesions are present and not touching/ scratching them.
(With inputs from PTI)
