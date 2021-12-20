Avoid Christmas Parties This Year: Mumbai Officials Urge People To Avoid Mass Gatherings Amid Spike In Omicron Cases

Omicron is spreading rapidly in India, and Maharashtra is the worst-hit state at the moment. Here are some of the new guidelines by the BMC that Mumbaikars will have to follow from now.

Amid the fear of the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Mumbai officials warned the citizens of a massive spread of the newly detected Omicron variant in the state. Omicron, first identified in South Africa is the most mutated version of the SARS-CoV2, coronavirus. Urging people to follow all the pandemic protocols, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that everyone must avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year. He also warned of stringent action against those who flout rules. According to the latest data, Maharashtra has so far reported 54 cases of the Omicron variant. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport.

Omicron Is Wrecking Havoc Worldwide

Omicron is spreading rapidly across the countries. According to the latest reports, the strain is already present in over 75 countries. In a press release issued on Sunday, Chahal said due to the new virus variant Omicron, the situation in many countries in the world has once again gone out of control and has created a lockdown-like situation. Speaking to the media, Chahal said despite repeated appeals by the government and administration to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19, the guidelines are not being followed properly in most places - especially at wedding ceremonies and other functions, and there is a need to curb the growing crowds at such events. Chahal also asked the citizens to strictly adhere to rules regarding attendance at weddings and other functions.

Guidelines You Need To Follow

Amid a steady spike in Omicron cases, the officials have released a new set of guidelines for the Mumbai citizens. Here is what it says:

Avoid any kind of crowding.

Wear masks.

Follow COVID-19 guidelines, and

All citizens must also get fully vaccinated.

People should also follow all rules in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls, and other places.

If more than 1,000 people are to come together for any event at an open space, it is mandatory to get prior approval from the local disaster management authority.

All hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, and other government and private establishments must strictly abide by the rules regarding attendance.

In close (indoor) halls, only 50 per cent people of the total capacity of those halls must be allowed to attend an event.

While in open spaces, only 25 per cent of people of the total capacity of the place must be allowed.

All eligible citizens are required to complete their inoculation by taking both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed at public places, including public transport.

Full vaccination is mandatory for all employees functioning at public places or establishments as well as all attendees at events or functions.

What Is BMC Doing To Stop The Spread of Omicron?

According to the reports, the BMC body has deployed squads at ward levels to take action against those who violate rules, he said. "Those violating the COVID-19 rules will be dealt with severely by the BMC's ward level teams as well as the Mumbai Police administration," he said.

Chahal said in the near future, the risk of COVID-19 spread may increase if programmes and functions are held onChristmas and New Year. There is also a need to curb the growing crowd at weddings and other functions, he said. "In order to prevent such a situation in India as well as in Maharashtra, the central and state governments are continuously appealing to people and requesting them to take precautions. The BMC administration has also appealed to Mumbaikars to be vigilant," he said.

The Mumbai Police also issued a notification on December 14, stating that action will be taken against violators as per the Indian Penal Code as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act and the National Disaster Management Act.

