If you have received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine stay away from alcohol for some time. Experts say alcohol can reduce the effect of the vaccine. Alcohol abstinence should also be maintained after the second jab for some days for the same reason. Drinking alcohol especially heavy drinking can reduce your body's ability to build immunity in response to a virus Satish Kaul HOD and Director Internal Medicine Narayana Hospital Gurugram told IANS. Besides refraining from alcohol one should also avoid other unhealthy activities like smoking and sleepless nights order to get maximum benefit of any vaccine Kaul