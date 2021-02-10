The Delhi Zoo on Tuesday has reported a fresh bird flu case, even as the officials said that the serological surveillance will continue and protocols will be followed. Also Read - Bird flu in India: Natural and Ayurvedic tips to keep yourself safe from avian influenza

According to the initial reports, seven serological samples of droppings of birds and environments collected by Delhi’s Animal Husbandry Department from four different points of the Zoo was sent to NIHSAD in Bhopal, have tested positive for the bird flu. Also Read - Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra: Is it safe to consume eggs and chicken? Here’s what experts say

The samples were sent to NIHSAD on February 3. Also Read - Avian Influenza: Cooking poultry at or above 70 degrees may kill the bird flu virus

“The samples have been found positive for avian influenza virus… All safety measures and protocols are strictly being adhered to and constant monitoring is being done by field staff and a team of veterinarians,” said Director of the National Zoological Park, Delhi, Ramesh Kumar Pandey.

He further added, “Zoo is closed due to the twin effects of Covid-19 pandemic and Bird flu. Everyone would get to know whenever it opens for the people”.

It said that earlier six serological samples sent to NIHSAD on January 19 were found negative for Bird flu.

Over, seven states across the country registered confirmed avian influenza cases in January of this year, prompting the central government to issue guidelines to all the Zoos and the National Parks, for reporting such matters to the competent authorities.

Bird Flu – What Is It? How It Spreads? Know Everything

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza or avian flu, has come as a double whammy for India which is still battling its biggest fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Bird flu or Avian influenza is known as one of the highly infectious and severe respiratory diseases which is seen in birds. The flu is caused by the H5N1 influenza virus, which can occasionally infect humans as well.

Technically, H5N1 is a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus. It’s deadly to most birds. And it’s deadly to humans and to other mammals that catch the virus from birds. Since the first human case in 1997, H5N1 has killed nearly 60% of the people who have been infected.

Gujarat’s Tapi District Bans Poultry Products

Gujarat’s Tapi district has banned transportation of poultry products from Navapur taluka of Nandurbar in Maharashtra for two months as a precaution following cases of avian influenza in parts of the district in the neighboring state, officials said on Tuesday.

“The revenue area within a 10-km radius of the affected poultry farms in Navapur has been declared as a surveillance zone,” Tapi district veterinary officer Pankaj Fuletra quoted as saying.

6,126 Birds Die In Maharashtra; Samples Sent For Testing

Similarly, Maharashtra has also reported the death of 6,126more birds, most of the hens, and their samples are being sent for avian influenza testing

So far, 1,09,426 poultry birds (including 31,400 from Navapur in Nandurbar district) have been culled, 44,686 eggs, and 63,864 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from infected zones in the state, the government said.