The Delhi Zoo on Tuesday has reported a fresh bird flu case even as the officials said that the serological surveillance will continue and protocols will be followed. According to the initial reports seven serological samples of droppings of birds and environments collected by Delhi's Animal Husbandry Department from four different points of the Zoo was sent to NIHSAD in Bhopal have tested positive for the bird flu. The samples were sent to NIHSAD on February 3. “The samples have been found positive for avian influenza virus… All safety measures and protocols are strictly being adhered to and constant monitoring