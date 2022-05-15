Australian Cricket Star Andrew Symonds Dies In Car Crash

Australian Cricket Star Andrew Symonds Dies In Car Crash

The former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash near Townsville in northeast Australia.

In a tragic incident, the former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds died after a single-vehicle auto accident near Townsville in northeast Australia. He was 46. The former star's death was reported by Cricket Australia on its website on Sunday, citing a police statement with details of the accident late Saturday night.

Andrew Symonds Was Larger Than Life

The statement says - Symonds was "a cult hero during the peak of his international playing career and one of the most skilled allrounders Australian cricket has seen". It further added, "The Queenslander was a larger-than-life figure who drew a widespread fan base during his peak years for not only his hard-hitting ways but his larrikin persona."

Symonds played 26 test matches for Australia and posted two centuries, but he was better known as a limited-overs specialist. He played 198 one-day internationals for Australia and won two World Cups. After retiring as a player, Symonds became a popular commentator for cricket broadcasters. Queensland Police said the accident occurred at Hervey Range, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Townsville.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," a police statement said. "Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant. However, he died of his injuries."

