Australia battles deadliest diphtheria outbreak in decades as cases spread beyond Northern Territory: Health officials issue urgent warning

A deadly diphtheria outbreak grips Australia, leaving several affected with major symptoms. Read on to know the total number of cases and warnings issued by the health officials to stay safe.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 20, 2026 9:47 AM IST

Diphtheria Outbreak in Australia turns deadly.

Australia Diphtheria Outbreak: Australia is battling one of the deadliest diphtheria outbreaks in decades, with infections now spreading beyond the Northern Territory into Western Australia, South Australia, and Queensland. Taking cognizance of the worsenign situation, health officials have issued fresh warning against ignoring any signs and symptoms associated with the viral infection.

According to the latest reports, the health authorities on Tuesday confirmed that the outbreak, which began in late 2025 in the Northern Territory, has rapidly escalated into a multi-state health concern, with hundreds of cases now recorded nationwide. As per the latest figures, Australia has logged a total of 133 cases of diphtheria (mostly reported in the Northern Territory, 79 in Western Australia, six in South Australia, and two in Queensland), in the year 2026.

Urging people to stay cautious, the officials also noted that the current situation marks the largest diphtheria resurgence in Australia in decades, raising concerns about declining immunity and missed booster vaccinations.

Latest Diphtheria Outbreak In Australia: What You Need To Know

As per the latest reports, the Northern Territory remains the worst-affected region, but cases have now been confirmed across several states:

Northern Territory: 133 cases Western Australia: 79 cases South Australia: 6 cases Queensland: up to 5 cases

Speaking to the media, Health Minister Mark Butler described the situation as "probably the biggest diphtheria outbreak seen in decades," warning that the infection is now spreading beyond its original hotspot in remote communities.

What Is Diphtheria and Why It Is Dangerous?

As Australia battles one of the worst diphtheria outbreaks in decades, it is important to understand what the virus is and why it is so dangerous. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that affects the throat, nose, and sometimes the skin. It spreads through respiratory droplets or direct contact with infected wounds - and is considered highly contagious in nature as well. So what happens inside your body after you contract this virus? As per experts, in severe cases, the infection can lead to:

You may like to read

Thick grey coating in the throat Breathing difficulties Heart and nerve complications Potentially fatal airway blockage

Health officials have also highlighted that the virus after entering the body, mainly targets the respiratory system, impacting the lungs' function. Experts also wanrs that the infection can also turn dead serious leaving the infected individual suffering from severe breathing issues.

How To Reduce Your Risk of Catching This Virus?

According to the experts, one must follow certain protocols to keep themselves safe from getting infected by the diphtheria virus. Some of the most common and practical steps to reduce diphtheria risk include:

Keep your hands clean and ensure to wash them properly before you touch your face, nose and mouth. Stay away from people showing basic viral symptoms such as fever, cough, and sneezing. Just like COVID pandemic safety protocoln, the diphtheria prevention tips also include that one must ensure that his/her staying area is well-ventilated. Wear a properly fitted mask before you step out in the crowd. Avoid going out in case no needed.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.