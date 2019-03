Your heartbeat is the first sign that you are alive. According to the American Heart Association, the normal heart rate for adults should range between 60 to 100 beats per minute. However, if it is as fast as 300 times per minute, you are suffering from a condition called atrial fibrillation (AF) which means your heart’s electrical impulses have lost coordination. Atrial fibrillation or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) can be the cause behind heart failure, blood clots, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications. For all those suffering from this condition, a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has come with significant findings. So far, the surgical procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, known as catheter ablation, was considered to be superior to the available drug therapies. But the new study states that both these options are equally effective. However, the quality of life is better and the need for hospitalization is lower after a surgical procedure compared to the drug therapy.

NEW RAYS OF HOPE FOR ATRIAL FIBRILLATION

Apart from this new research, there have been a few other significant developments in terms of the AF diagnosis and treatment. Researchers at the University of Birmingham identified two biomarkers known as brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) and fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF-23) that can help in better diagnosis of irregular heartbeat. BNP is a hormone that is secreted by the heart and FGF-23 is a protein that helps in the regulation of phosphate (an ion). Elevated levels of these blood markers reveal that a person has irregular heartbeat which needs urgent and targeted treatment.

Also, an updated study published recently in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, HeartRhythm journal and Circulation, a journal of the American Heart Association, has revealed that a new type of blood-thinning medication known as non-vitamin K oral anticoagulants (NOACs) can potentially reduce the risk of stroke due to AF. During atrial fibrillation, irregular heartbeat results in blood clot in the atria (heart chamber). This clot may reach your brain through blood, causing blockage in the blood vessels of your brain, which may result in stroke. The new medications are anticoagulants that can prevent blood clot.

HOW DOES YOUR HEART BEAT, ACTUALLY?

The upper right chamber of your heart, known as the right atrium, hosts a natural pacemaker (sinus node), which produces the electrical impulses responsible for your heartbeat. The electrical impulses pass through the atrioventricular (AV) node, the connecting pathway between the upper and lower chambers of heart. As the signal is produced from the sinus node, it reaches the two upper chambers, known as the atria, which contract to pump blood into your ventricles, the two lower chambers of your heart. Similarly, the ventricles contract to pump blood to your body. This is when the electrical impulses pass through the AV node to the ventricles (lower chambers of the heart).

DECODING ATRIAL FIBRILLATION

Atrial fibrillation is a condition where your heart beats at an irregular pace. When you suffer from this cardiac ailment, the upper two chambers of your heart experience chaotic electrical impulses and start beating rapidly which is not in sync with the lower two chambers. As a result, the AV node is bombarded with impulses which, it tries to pass on to the ventricles. However, all of them cannot get through. Due to this rapid movement of impulses, the ventricles also start beating fast but not as fast as atria. This results in an irregular heart rhythm, ranging from 100 to 175 beats per minute.

CAUSES AND RISK FACTORS

There are various probable reasons behind atrial fibrillation including high blood pressure, abnormal heart valves, heart attack, coronary artery disease, an overactive thyroid gland, metabolic imbalance, exposure to stimulants like caffeine, tobacco or alcohol, lung diseases, etc. In some cases, however, the causes are unknown where the patients haven’t been diagnosed with any heart damage. But experts have identified a few factors that increase your chance of suffering from irregular heartbeat. They include sleep apnoea, obesity, family history, high blood pressure, and any other chronic condition. According to experts in the field, older people are at a greater risk of developing AF. Additionally, a study published in the European Heart Journal has revealed that working for long hours can potentially increase your risk of developing a heart rhythm disorder. Also, another research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has found that too much job pressure is linked with 48 per cent higher risk of atrial fibrillation. If you are suffering from this condition, you are likely to experience symptoms like racing heart, fatigue, dizziness, chest pain and shortness of breath.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

You need to make sure your heart is healthy in order to reduce the risk of atrial. Here are few tips for a healthy heart.

Make healthy food choices: Eat a balanced diet that includes fruits, green vegetables, whole grains, and limited saturated fats. Also, minimize your caffeine and salt intake and avoid processed foods. Opt for salmon, nuts and other foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Healthy fats from dark chocolates and olive oil can also potentially protect you from AF.

Quit smoking: According to a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, smoking may boost your risk of developing heart rhythm disorder.

Indulge in daily exercise: Daily workout can make your muscles strong and help in proper blood flow. It is advised to do light exercises like walking and jogging to prevent AF.

Keep your weight in check: Obesity is a potential risk factor for various heart conditions including AF. Therefore, prevent obesity by cutting back on sugar, processed food, simple carbohydrates and unhealthy fats. Working out regularly is also equally important.

With inputs from IANS