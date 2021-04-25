Soon after the central government announced that it will allow vaccination of all individuals above the age of 18 years vaccine companies released their price list. The pricing now is different for Central and state governments as well as for private hospitals. Many people have criticised this move saying that there should be uniformity in the pricing structure. In the face of the critical health situation that is assailing the country today this difference in pricing may prove to be a deterrence for many people experts fear. However vaccine companies have defended their pricing strategy and put forth their point