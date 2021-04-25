Soon after the central government announced that it will allow vaccination of all individuals above the age of 18 years, vaccine companies released their price list. The pricing now is different for Central and state governments as well as for private hospitals. Many people have criticised this move saying that there should be uniformity in the pricing structure. In the face of the critical health situation that is assailing the country today, this difference in pricing may prove to be a deterrence for many people, experts fear. However, vaccine companies have defended their pricing strategy and put forth their point of view. Also Read - It Is Not COVID-19 Wave, It's Actually Tsunami: Delhi HC On Rising Coronavirus Cases In India

Serum Institute breaks silence over vaccine pricing

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday broke its silence over the pricing of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' and said that it is the most affordable vaccine available in the market today. SII, which manufactures the AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield at its Pune facility, said that the initial prices were kept very low globally as it was based on advance funding given by the countries for at-risk vaccine manufacturing. The initial supply price of the vaccine for all government immunisation programmes, including in India, was the lowest, it said.

Vaccine price lower than other essentials used in treatment: Poonawala

“The price of the vaccine is still lower than a lot of other medical treatment and essentials required to treat COVID-19 and other life-threatening diseases,” Adar C. Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, SII, said in a statement. The company also said that only a limited portion of Sll’s volume will be sold to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.

Different price for states and private hospitals

Earlier this week, the company had announced that Covishield will be sold at Rs 400 per dose to the state governments and Rs 600 to the private hospitals. The Indian biotechnology and pharmaceuticals company announced the new prices after the government allowed vaccination for all persons above the age of 18 years from May 1 onwards.

