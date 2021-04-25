The COVID-19 situation in India is at a critical juncture with shortage of hospital beds ventilators and life-saving oxygen. Given the necessity of getting the maximum people vaccinated against the virus the government has also announced that those above 18 years will be able to get the shot after May 1. Now both the vaccine manufacturers of India SII and Bharat Biotech have announced the prices of their respective vaccines. At a time when India is reeling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic Bharat Biotech's pricing announcement of its vaccine Covaxin on Saturday is likely to further intensify