It is generally thought that children are by and large immune to the ravages caused by the COVID-19 virus. Many of them are asymptomatic which creates a sense of complacency with most parents. However many studies have shown that kids too may sometimes display severe symptoms. Now researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia have found elevated levels of a biomarker related to blood vessel damage in children with SARS-CoV-2 infection even if the children had minimal or no symptoms of COVID-19. They also found that a high proportion of children with this viral infection met clinical and diagnostic criteria for