Covid-19 a disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 surfaced last year in Wuhan China. Months after it and the whole world saw how it surged in its course and wreaked havoc on the world. The deadly virus has taken thousands of lives so far. As the world continues to combat the deadly virus it is alarming to know that asymptomatic people may be spreading the infection more than those showing signs of coronavirus. Infected People Who Aren’t Showing COVID Symptoms Are Causing Most Of The Spread According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) infected people who aren’t