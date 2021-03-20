Several countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of blood clots among vaccinated people came to light. However the company had refuted the reports saying that there’s no evidence of increased risk of pulmonary embolism deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia from its jab. It reassured on the safety and efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine citing the results of their phase III clinical trials that included 60000 participants and review of data of millions of people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with its vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had also said