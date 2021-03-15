Several European countries have suspended the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and University of Oxford following reports of suspected deaths from blood clotting after inoculation. Refuting these reports the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant has reassured on the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine based on clear scientific evidence. In a statement released on Sunday AstraZeneca said that there has been no evidence of increased blood clot risk from its jab. “Safety is of paramount importance and the company is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine” it said. A careful review of all available safety data of more than