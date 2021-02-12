The world has been grappling with COVID-19 ever since it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The microscopic villain, coronavirus, took the world by a storm and upended our lives. But the emergence of the new variants of SARS-CoV-2 has put the world in a state of panic. Scientists have been trying to explore the requirements for rapid development and production of vaccines against these emerging new variants of COVID-19. But there is a major concern over the efficacy of the approved vaccines towards the new strains. Also Read - Chhattisgarh asks centre to halt supply of COVID-19 vax Covaxin: Health Minister Vardhan addresses concerns

AstraZeneca May Take 6-9 Months For Vaccine Against New COVID Variants

AstraZeneca, the British maker of the COVID vaccine with Oxford University said Thursday it expects to have a new version its COVID vaccine that will help fight new variants can get ready by this autumn. The report was in respond to concerns about the new variants being more transmissible or resistant to existing vaccines. The Anglo-Swedish company started developing the vaccines months ago when the strains were first detected.

"Work on the variants hasn't started today, it started weeks and months ago, as soon as those new variants were identified and… we are aiming to be in the clinic in the spring, with next-generation vaccines for the new variants," said Sir Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice-President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca.

It has been reported that a six-month turnaround for an updated vaccine would be an improvement over the older vaccine development timelines.

AstraZeneca Vaccine Not As Effective Against South African Variant

Although the Oxford vaccine remains effective against the original virus and the one discovered in Kent, England, the efficacy of this vaccine is limited against the South African variant. Reports have suggested that South Africa has limited the use of the vaccine while it ascertains its efficacy against the variant that emerged in the country.

Preliminary findings have shown that COVID vaccines have shown lower efficacy in trials where the South Africa variant predominates. It was revealed that Oxford-AstraZeneca jab provides protecting against mild to moderate infection. However, it is found to be effective against severe disease and death.

Scientists have also found that the Kent variant has mutations found in the South African variant. They emphasized that this development should be taken seriously as the mutation, E484K, has been linked to the ability for the South African variant to dodge protection offered by some COVID vaccines.

UK Variant More Dangerous Than Imagined

Recently, scientists have found that the Kent variant is a cause of concern as it may “sweep the world, in all probability.” Also known as B.1.1.7, the strain has mutated again, and scientists believe that it could become difficult to handle the virus “in terms of immunity and effectiveness of vaccines.”

The COVID-19 variant was first detected in the UK’s Kent last year and has been reported in 86 countries. Reports suggest that the UK variant is spreading rapidly in the US, raising concerns over another resurgence in the hardest-hit country.

