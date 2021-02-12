The world has been grappling with COVID-19 ever since it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The microscopic villain coronavirus took the world by a storm and upended our lives. But the emergence of the new variants of SARS-CoV-2 has put the world in a state of panic. Scientists have been trying to explore the requirements for rapid development and production of vaccines against these emerging new variants of COVID-19. But there is a major concern over the efficacy of the approved vaccines towards the new strains. AstraZeneca May Take 6-9 Months For Vaccine Against New COVID