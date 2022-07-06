AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Linked To Rare Blood Clot: Canada Set To Throw Million of Doses Over Fatal Side Effects

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose vaccine which has been jointly developed by the Oxford Vaccine Group and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to target the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Canada is all set to throw out about 13.6 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after not receiving enough takers. According to the reports, the people refused to take the vaccine shot following concerns in the spring of 2021 about rare but potentially fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca. Currently, Canada is focusing on using its ample supplies of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

In a statement Tuesday, Health Canada said that the step to throw out the AstraZeneca doses was taken following a low number of takers. "Due to limited demand for the vaccine and recipient country challenges with distribution and absorption, they were not accepted?" the statement said.

AstraZeneca And Blood Clot

Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is among the most widely used doses to fight the odds of coronavirus infection globally. However, many a time the vaccine makers (company) have been questioned about the rare side effects of the vaccine, which takers have suffered from. What is the link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots? Let's understand from the experts.

Common Side Effects of AstraZeneca

Some of the common side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses include -

Headache Fatigue Muscle or joint pain Fever Chills Nausea

Apart from the above-listed side effects, AstraZeneca vaccine doses can lead to these severe side effects -

Anaphylaxis-related adverse reaction Severe allergic reaction Guillain-Barr syndrome Blood clot or thrombosis

