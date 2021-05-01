Tackling an asthma attack effectively especially in COVID-19 positive patients is crucial in saving lives. Asthma a condition that constricts the airways carrying air into lungs can not only make it hard to breathe but can often lead to wheezing chest tightness breathlessness and coughing. The Covid pandemic has only worsened the situation for asthma patients as their much more susceptible to contracting the virus and Covid symptoms can be amplified considerably more. Respiratory viruses can trigger and worsen asthma symptoms and if a person has uncontrolled asthma they may develop or face severe COVID symptoms. Uncontrolled asthma can mean