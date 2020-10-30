A recent study at the University of Maryland in the US has shown that hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk of complications and death. According to the study COVID-19 patients who were taking aspirin showed fewer chances for the requirement to be placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) than those who were not taking aspirin. COVID patients who were taking aspirin were not required to be placed under ventilation and they were more like to survive the infection compared to those who were not taking aspirin.