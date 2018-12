Found on a variety of hosts, including people, wildlife, domestic animals and in environmental samples, The Asian longhorned tick according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that has been found to spread across 9 states since it first appeared in the U.S. last year.

In August 2017, New Jersey was the first state where the tick was reportedly found on a sheep.

45 countries – Arkansas, Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia – have reported found the tick.

A single female tick has is capable of reproducing without mating. According to the CDC, it can make up to 2,000 eggs. Consequently, thousands of ticks can be found in the environment.

Lead study author Ben Beard, deputy director of CDC’s Division of Vector-Borne Diseases was quoted as saying, “We expect that, over time, this tick will be reported in new areas. It is not clear how the tick has spread but finding it on numerous species of both wild and domestic animals suggests that it can be carried on these animals to new locations.”

Although the Asian longhorned tick has been found in various parts of the world spreading viruses, bacteria and parasites which can cause infections in animals and people, leading to severe diseases and deaths, however, it hasn’t been found to be infected with any diseases in the U.S.

According to Beard, US is already housing several of these pathogens including Anaplasma (which causes anaplasmosis), Babesia (babesiosis), Borrelia (Lyme disease), Ehrlichia (ehrlichiosis), and Rickettsia (Rocky Mountain spotted fever).

The Asain longhorned tick is also being found in those states infected with Lyme disease.

According to CDC the Asian longhorned tick possesses a great threat to livestock and is commonly found in other parts of the world. The tick can reduce production in dairy cattle by 25 per cent in regions of New Zealand and Australia.

CDC advice livestock producers and pet owners to maintain regular check tick prevention practices and report unknown tick species to the agriculture department.

Dr Bobbi Pritt, medical director of the Clinical Parasitology laboratory at the Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota was quoted saying, “At this time there is no evidence that the Asian longhorned tick can transmit Lyme disease. “However, a bacterium that is related to the Lyme disease-causing bacterium has been found in these ticks in Asia, so it is hypothetically possible,” Pritt, who wasn’t involved in the study, said by email. “Therefore, it is always important to take steps to avoid ticks when outdoors.

The tick needs to be infected and last long for the germ to multiply to be able to spread infection contracted through a tick bite to a person or an animal. Tick bites in humans can be prevented by using insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin and lemon eucalyptus oil.

Carefully checking their body, clothes for ticks and inspecting pets for ticks, and after returning from potentially tick-infested areas are recommended by CDC as preventive steps against tick protection.

Immediately taking a shower and drying clothes at high heat for a minimum of 10 minutes can help kill ticks on clothes and evade tick-borne diseases.