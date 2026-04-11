Asha Bhosle, legendary singer, suffers massive cardiac arrest, admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital - LIVE Updates

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Asha Bhosle Health News Latest: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday. She is currently admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She will turn 93 on September 06, 2026.
According to Breach Candy Hospital's Dr. Pratit Samdani, the 92-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11 and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Bhosle is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.
Legendary playback icon Asha Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11 and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit: Breach Candy Hospital Docter Pratit Samdani pic.twitter.com/ZOU4ELK6fI
IANS (@ians_india) April 11, 2026
Speaking to the media, her granddaughter said - "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."
My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.
Zanai Bhosle (@ZanaiBhosle) April 11, 2026
Asha Bhosle, known for songs such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, will turn 93 on September 8, 2026.
According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), a cardiac arrest is marked by an emergency health situation, where in the heart suffers from a sudden, often fatal electrical malfunction leading to the stoppage of its regular beating. This life-threatening episode can also lead to immediate collapse and loss of consciousness. It is frequently caused by underlying structural heart disease (e.g., coronary disease) or arrhythmias, resulting in a lack of oxygen to the brain. Immediate CPR and AED use are essential for survival.
This is a developing news, more details are awaited...
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