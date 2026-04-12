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Asha Bhosle Health Updates LIVE: Legendary singer suffers cardiac arrest at 92, admitted in hospital with severe chest congestion

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised with severe chest congestion after she suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday. She is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Asha Bhosle Health Updates LIVE: Legendary singer suffers cardiac arrest at 92, admitted in hospital with severe chest congestion

Asha Bhosle Health Latest News: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday that led to acute chest congestion and triggered breathing trouble. The legend will turn 93 on 6th September, 2026.

Addressing health concerns from her fans, Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared that Asha Bhosle was hospitalised due to "extreme exhaustion" and "chest infection", and that her treatment is currently underway. She also appealed to the public to respect the family's privacy. Zanai also mentioned that, hopefully, everything will be fine and that they will share a positive update.

According to hospital sources, a medical bulletin providing further details regarding her current condition is expected to be issued by the hospital. Follow this space to know each and every update surrounding the legendary singer's health.

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