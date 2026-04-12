Asha Bhosle had once opened up about her abusive first marriage: 'I was asked to leave when I was pregnant...'

Asha Bhosle first marriage: Not just a legendary singer, Asha Bhosle was also a warrior in her personal life. Recalling the horrific phase of her life, she had shared that she endured "abuse and ill-treatment" during the marriage. The situation escalated to a breaking point when she was pregnant with her third child. Read on to know more.

Asha Bhosle had once opened up about her abusive first marriage: 'I was asked to leave when I was pregnant...'

Asha Bhosle first marriage: On Sunday, April 12, 2026, India lost one of the iconic singers of the music industry - the legendary Asha Bhosle. The 92-year-old music legend breathed her last inside the ICU of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Reports suggest that she suffered multi-organ failure triggered by a cardiac episode.

While her journey in the music world is full of twists, and turns, the music legend is also an icon who is loved by her fans for her resilience, a warrior who fought with her mental health issues during her marriage to become one of the strongest single mothers of three kids.

During an interview, Asha Bhosle had once spoken candidly about the difficult early years of her life, particularly her first marriage. She recalled how difficult those days were, when she was pregnant with her child and still had to face her abusive husband.

Asha Bhosle's Traumatic Married Life: How She Battled It All

Asha Bhosle married Ganpatrao Bhosle, an older man, at the young age of 16, despite her family's objections. Although, the initial days were good, the wedding and their relationship took a bitter turn after a few years. In the interview, Bhosle revealed that the relationship was marked by abuse and emotional distress.

Recalling one of the many days when she had to undergo terrible mental pressure and handle anxiety, the singer shared that when she was pregnant with her third child, she was forced to leave her husband's house. "I was asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son," she had said, describing how she returned to her maternal home with her children after being turned out.

Asha Bhosle's life was not just defined by fame, but by an inner resilience that shaped her journey. Away from the spotlight, she carved her own path, rebuilding herself with determination and grace. Her story stands as a lasting reminder that even the most legendary voices carry untold tales of strength, courage, and the power to begin again.

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Despite all the trauma, mental hardships and marital issues she faced, Asha Bhosle chose to focus on her children and her career.

The demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left a deep void in the world of music, with millions of fans across the globe mourning the loss of one of the most iconic voices in Indian music history. Known for her versatility and emotional depth, Asha Bhosle gave the industry countless unforgettable songs that continue to resonate with listeners of all generations. her death not only marks the end of an era, but also but also signifies the loss of a voice that defined and shaped the soundscape of Indian music for decades.

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