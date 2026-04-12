Asha Bhosle dies at 92 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, was admitted at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Asha Bhosle dies after suffering a massive Cardiac arrest at 92.

Asha Bhosle Dies at 92 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, was admitted at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Asha Bhosle Death News: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92 after battling severe chest congestion followed by a sudden cardiac arrest. According to the reports, she suffered multi-organ failure.

The singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. Her granddaughter took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared that Asha Bhosle was hospitalised due to "extreme exhaustion" and "chest infection", and that her treatment is currently underway. She also appealed to the public to respect the family's privacy. Zanai also mentioned that, hopefully, everything will be fine and that they will share a positive update.

Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: How Did The Legendary Singer Die?

Initial medical reports suggest that the singer who was admitted to the hospital on Saturday following chest congestion and breathing issues, breathed her last on Sunday after suffering a mutli-organ failure.

According to the medical experts, multi-organ failure, also known as Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS), is a critical condition where two or more vital organs (such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, or liver) stop functioning properly due to severe injury, infection (like sepsis), or inflammation. It is a life-threatening, often fatal, condition typically treated in intensive care, causing a "domino effect" of system failures.

As per sources, the 92-year-old music legend had not been keeping well for the last few months and was brought to the hospital in a critical state. She was admitted to the ICU on Saturday night. Howver, later on Sunday early morning, her health started deteriorating, and eventually she suffered a multi-organ failure.

Her sudden demise marks an end to the most precious era of the music industry.

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One of the most successful, popular, and prolific singers of Indian cinema, Asha Bhosle's stature in Hindi film music was rivalled only by her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar. Born in 1933 into the musical Mangeshkar family, Asha began singing professionally at the age of 9. She recorded her first film song in 1943 and by the 50s, had carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Over the next three decades, she was among the most sought-after performers by most composers.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle says, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park." https://t.co/enJlEizboYpic.twitter.com/4WqTd9HYxg ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle Funeral Details

In a conversation with ANI, Anand Bhosle, son of Asha Bhosle, said, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

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