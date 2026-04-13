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Asha Bhosle Cause of Death, Funeral Details: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday (April 13, 2026) at the age of 92, following a multiple-organ failure. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest and severe chest congestion. Speaking to the media, doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure. He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said the legendary singer will be cremated with full state honours on Monday, April 13. Those who wish to pay their homage to the Bhosle will be allowed time at her Lower Parel residence before the funeral, he said.
In another statement, the singer's son, Anand Bhosle, also confirmed that common people can give their respect to the late music legend from 11am at their residence. "Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium."
Asha Bhosle, the iconic singer who was given the Padma Vibhushan, breathed her last at thr age of 92. Her sudden demise, few month before she was to turn 92, marks the end of an era in Indian music. As per hospital reports, she was initial admitted to the ICU following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Doctors confirmed that she suffered a cardiac arrest. Talking about the cause of her death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today (12th April, 2026) at the Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."
Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. She won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.
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