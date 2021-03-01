The COVID-19 outbreak which was first reported in China’s Wuhan city in December 2019 has so far infected over 113 million people and claimed more than 2 million lives worldwide. Though we now have Covid-19 vaccines to protect people from contracting Covid there is still no cure for the virus. A number of drugs are being tested and used for treatment of hospitalized COVID patients in different countries. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) also approved several repurposed drugs for ‘restricted emergency use’ for treating COVID-19 including anti-viral medication remdesivir influenza drug favipiravir and itolizumab (drug used in treatment