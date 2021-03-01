Several trials are undergoing around the world to assess which drugs do and do not work in hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which was first reported in China’s Wuhan city in December 2019, has so far infected over 113 million people and claimed more than 2 million lives worldwide. Though we now have Covid-19 vaccines to protect people from contracting Covid, there is still no cure for the virus. A number of drugs are being tested and used for treatment of hospitalized COVID patients in different countries. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) also approved several repurposed drugs for ‘restricted emergency use’ for treating COVID-19 including anti-viral medication remdesivir, influenza drug favipiravir and itolizumab (drug used in treatment of skin ailment psoriasis). Several trials are also undergoing around the world to assess which drugs do and do not work in hospitalised patients. One of them is the AustralaSian COVID-19 trial (ASCOT) which has been expanded into India as well. Also Read - Hospitalised COVID-19 patients with sodium imbalance at high risk of respiratory failure, sudden death

ASCOT began as an Australian and New Zealand trial with an aim to discover which existing treatments are most effective in hospitalised COVID-19 patients. It was expanded internationally to allow more widespread access to investigational treatments. Also Read - Beware of post-COVID-19 symptoms, warn WHO experts

George Institute for Global Health has partnered with ASCOT to oversee the trial in India. The first Indian patients were recruited for the clinical trial last week to the first two sites, Christian Medical College and Hospital Ludhiana in Punjab and Sterling Multispecialty Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, according to an IANS report. Also Read - Three Covid clusters found in Bengaluru in less than 10 days: Is it a sign of second wave?

Recently ASCOT included another potential drug for COVID-19 treatment. It is nafamostat, which has been shown to block SARS-COV-2 from entering human cells in laboratory experiments. This drug is said to be far more potent than remdesivir. Nafamostat is mainly used in Korea and Japan as a treatment for acute pancreatitis and some blood clotting conditions, said Steven Tong, ASCOT Principal Investigator and a Royal Melbourne Hospital infectious diseases clinician.

The ASCOT trial aims to generate results quickly so that ineffective therapies can be stopped, and new therapies can be evaluated as part of the trial.

Initially, the trail tested two treatments for hospitalised COVID-19 patients, using drugs that are currently used to treat HIV (lopinavir/ritonavir) and arthritis (hydroxychloroquine).

The trial was expanded to involve 2,500 patients in over 60 hospitals across the country, alongside 12 hospitals in New Zealand. Patients hospitalised with COVID-19 who do not yet require intensive care support are recruited, with the aim of preventing deterioration to the point of needing a ventilator.

Similarly, the UK is running the world’s largest clinical trial, called Recovery, with more than 12,000 patients, and the World Health Organization (WHO) is running the Solidarity trial to assess promising treatments for COVID-19.

Along with anti-covid vaccination, we also need an effective treatment is for people who already have the disease to prevent them from becoming seriously ill and dying due to it.