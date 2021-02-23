The past week has witnessed a surge in COVID cases in India which has put the government on alert. Amidst the rising cases Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to remain on alert due to the rise in coronavirus cases in states including Maharashtra Kerala Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Punjab and Haryana. He will also issue guidelines for visitors to Uttar Pradesh from these states. An advisory for mandatory testing and quarantine for passengers coming from red zones is likely to be issued. Dr D.S. Negi director-general health said Though COVID cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh the