The past week has witnessed a surge in COVID cases in India, which has put the government on alert. Amidst the rising cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to remain on alert due to the rise in coronavirus cases in states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Haryana. He will also issue guidelines for visitors to Uttar Pradesh from these states. An advisory for mandatory testing and quarantine for passengers coming from red zones is likely to be issued.

Dr D.S. Negi, director-general, health, said, "Though COVID cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, the situation in all districts is being monitored, particularly those bordering other states. The state government is carrying out over 1.25 lakh sample tests daily along with contact tracing and surveillance work in all districts."

CM Adityanath Asked Officials To Keep A Close Watch On The COVID-19 Situation

CM Adityanath Asked Officials To Keep A Close Watch On The COVID-19 Situation

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Chief Minister has asked concerned officials to keep an eye on the aggravating situation, especially in view of upcoming festivals including Shivratri and Holi. People are advised "to maintain social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands regularly. There is to be no laxity in following safety protocols."

COVID-19 Cases On The Rise In India

Initially, India saw a decline in the number of cases over the past month, but coronavirus cases in various parts of the country suddenly saw a spike. As per the health ministry, India has reported 1,50,000 active cases at present. However, the recovery rate has remained at 97.22 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.42 per cent so far.

COVID-19 Is Not Over, Keep Wearing Masks

As people in different parts of the country continue to get infected with the coronavirus, people need to take precautions, especially in the wake of new strains and chances of reinfection. According to a report by IANS, this is the first time in 15 weeks amid the vaccination drive which is in its first phase. People should continue social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitisers, and vigilance needs to be practised.

