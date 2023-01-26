live

Top Health Headlines: Centre Launches India's First Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine iNCOVACC

Let's take a quick look at the top health headlines of the day.

Health News LIVE UPDATES: India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. The country celebrates this day to commemorate the implementation of the Indian Constitution, January 26, 1950. This is for the very first time after the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, that India is celebrating the day on a larger coverage. However, keeping the resurgence of COVID cases in certain countries, including China, and the United States, the Indian government stated that proper COVID precautions have been taken at the Kartavya Path to ensure the safety of the countrymen. Sitting arrangements have been changed, and individuals have been asked to keep their face masks on.

As the Indian flag flies high, let's take a quick look at some of the developments from the health sector that made the global headlines.

In this section of TheHealthSite.com, we try to provide you with all the latest developments from the health sector around the world. Scroll down to stay updated with us.

