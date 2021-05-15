Recently many experts have warned about the steady march of the COVID-19 virus towards the eastern states of the country. Heeding the warnings the central government had also recently reviewed the preparedness of the five eastern states of Assam West Bengal Odisha Bihar and Jharkhand to fight the pandemic. Now in view of the alarming surge in cases in the eastern part of the country the north eastern states of India have come out with new SOPs and decided to impose tougher restrictions to curb transmission. Assam Manipur Meghalaya Tripura Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have shown continued increasing trend in