Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation a Delhi government official said. Kejriwal has also quarantined himself he said. Appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiraling COVID-19 crisis Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision of 6-days lockdown was taken in view of their health and safety. The lockdown kicked in from 10 pm on Monday and will continue till 5 am on April 26. The lockdown in Delhi has