Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the deteriorating situation in the national capital. Kejriwal warned people that the unprecedented Covid surge has led to a shortage of beds, oxygen, and life-saving drug Remidesivir. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 24,000 new coronavirus cases. It registered over 24,000 cases on Friday and over 19,500 on Thursday, the health bulletin figures showed.

Speaking about the critical situation of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone. "I have spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today on phone and requested for supply of Oxygen, beds and other facilities required at this critical situation."

Shortage Of Beds – A Matter Of Grave Concern

He also added that the positivity rate has increased to 30 per cent. In the 24 hours before the period, it was just 24 per cent. The patient number is increasing rapidly. There is a shortage of ICU beds,” said Chief Minister said.

Addressing the people virtually, Delhi CM also added, "There are 10,000 beds in Delhi, including that of the Central Government. Of which, 1,800 beds are currently reserved for Covid-19 patients. I request the Centre to allot 7,000 of 10,000 beds in view of severe Covid-19 cases." However, he believes that the national capital would be able to win against the coronavirus disease.

Delhi United Against Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal

A tweet by Kejriwal expressed confidence, which roughly translates to Hindi, “Entire Delhi is united against coronavirus. Just like earlier, we will soon be victorious against Covid-19.” To control the situation, the Delhi CM is doing whatever it takes.

Delhi’s infection tally currently stands at 827,998, of which 746,239 or 90.12% are recovered cases, the bulletin shows. Active cases and related deaths, meanwhile, are at 69,799 and 11,960 respectively, comprising 8.43% and 1.44% of the overall caseload. This week, Delhi has seen 19,486 new cases and 141 deaths on April 16; 16,699 and 112 on April 15; 17,282 and 104 on April 14; 13,468 and 81 on April 13; and 11,491 and 72 on April 12.

Amid the rise, Kejriwal said that they will closely watch the situation and take appropriate measures needed to save lives.

(with inputs from agencies)