As the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing rapidly in India Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain of Covid-19 pandemic which has shown an uptrend for the past few days. Considering the exponential surge in Covid cases Kejriwal in a virtual video conference announced a weekend curfew in the city giving relaxation to essential services and upcoming marriages with provisions of providing them certain passes to avoid panic. Citing that the decision has been taken after a series of meetings conducted since morning -- first with Lieutenant