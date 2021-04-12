India is currently witnessing a huge surge in active coronavirus cases from across the corners, one of the most worst-hit states is New Delhi. With an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital especially in the last few days, the Delhi Government has stepped up its efforts to combat the new wave of coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with health officials on Monday morning and later made three appeals to people to follow Covid protocols. Also Read - 'Do Not Step Out': Arvind Kejriwal Warns COVID-19 Situation Dire As Capital Records Highest Ever Infections

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Delhi

The number of daily COVID-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began on Sunday, with the chief Minister describing the situation as very serious and appealing to people not to step out unless it is urgent. Also Read - Full List Of COVID-19 Restrictions In Delhi: Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines As Coronavirus Cases Spike

Observing the need for more beds in the hospitals, the state government has decided to scale up capacities, increasing Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds and ramping up other facilities in both government and private-run hospitals. Also Read - More Restrictions In Delhi Imminent, Kejriwal Warns, As Delhi Records 8,521 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the government is taking all steps to fight against Covid-19 and to strengthen the health system of the national capital. In a tweet after the review meeting, Kejriwal appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols and avoid rushing to hospitals

Here’s The Tweet

To take stock of the preparations in hospitals in view of the Covid-19 surge in the capital, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with top health officials and the doctors on Monday. Meanwhile, he also urged the people to follow protocols to protect themselves against Covid-19.

Held review meeting. We r taking several steps to increase beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. 1. Pl pl follow covid protocols 2. Don’t rush to hospital unless necessary 3. Go n vaccinate if u r eligible — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2021

Kejriwal Asked People To Follow Three Things

Amid the surge, Arvind Kejriwal urged people to be mindful of three most important things:

1. Please Follow COVID Protocols

2. Don’t Rush To Hospital Unless Necessary

3. Go And Get Vaccinated If You Are Eligible

India Hit Highest Single-Day Rise So Far

India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent. The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.88 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 per cent.

The 904 new fatalities include 349 from Maharashtra, 122 from Chhattisgarh, 67 from Uttar Pradesh, 59 from Punjab, 54from Gujarat, 48 from Delhi, 40 from Karnataka, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 22 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Jharkhand, 16 each from Kerala and Haryana and 10 each from Rajasthan and West Bengal.

A total of 1,70,179 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 57,987 from Maharashtra, 12,908 from Tamil Nadu, 12,889 from Karnataka, 11,283 from Delhi, 10,400 from West Bengal, 9,152 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,507 from Punjab, and 7,300 from Andhra Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.