India is currently witnessing a huge surge in active coronavirus cases from across the corners one of the most worst-hit states is New Delhi. With an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital especially in the last few days the Delhi Government has stepped up its efforts to combat the new wave of coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with health officials on Monday morning and later made three appeals to people to follow Covid protocols. COVID-19 Cases Surge In Delhi The number of daily COVID-19 cases crossed the 10000-mark for the first time since