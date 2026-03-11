Arun Tupe Death Cause: Instagram reel creator found dead at home in Maharashtra, family reveals his past battle with Epilepsy

Arun Tupe Death News: In a tragic incident, 26-year-old social media creator Arun Tupe has left fans and followers across Maharashtra shocked and heartbroken. The popular Instagram reel maker was reportedly found dead at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on March 10, just hours after he had posted his latest reel online.

According to the reports, Tupe was found unconscious at his residence in the Balaji Nagar area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday. He was immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him 'brough dead'.

After the news surfaced online, many followers revisited his last post and shared emotional reactions on social media. Arun Tupe had built a strong presence online through his humorous reels and relatable content, especially among young audiences who enjoyed his Marathi and Hindi videos.

Arun Tupe Cause of Death: How Did The Instagram Reel Maker Die At 26?

While the exact cause of his death remains uncertain, as post-morten reported is still awaited. In an exclusive interaction with the media, his family revealed that Tupe had previously experienced epilepsy-related health problems. However, officials have not confirmed whether this condition directly contributed to his death. Further medical investigation may provide more clarity about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to The World Health Organisation (WHO), epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable disease of the brain that affects around 50 million people worldwide. It is characterized by recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement that may involve a part of the body (partial) or the entire body (generalized) and are sometimes accompanied by loss of consciousness and control of bowel or bladder function.

The global health department says, "One seizure does not signify epilepsy (up to 10% of people worldwide have one seizure during their lifetime). Epilepsy is defined as having two or more unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy is one of the world's oldest recognized conditions, with written records dating back to 4000 BCE. Fear, misunderstanding, discrimination and social stigma have surrounded epilepsy for centuries. This stigma continues in many countries today and can impact on the quality of life for people with the disease and their families."

