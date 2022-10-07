Arun Bali Death News: 'Goodbye' Actor Dies Due To Chronic Autoimmune Disease

This veteran Bollywood actor died of myasthenia gravis and breathed his last in Mumbai. Know what this disease is!

Arun Bali News: After the death of comedian Raju Srivastava, now another sad news is coming from the Bollywood industry. The renowned actor in Hindi films Arun Bali passed away at 79. It is reported that he took his last breath today (October 7) around 4:30 am. It is being told that veteran actor Arun Bali had been ill for a long time and had an autoimmune disease named myasthenia gravis. Actor Arun Bali, who has worked in big films like Kedarnath, Manmarziyaan and 3 Idiots, was hospitalized for the last few months due to illness.

What Is Myasthenia Gravis?

As mentioned above, it is an autoimmune disease which occurs when there is some disturbance in the body's immune system. In such a situation, the immune system starts harming the body itself. For example, in myasthenia gravis, the communication between the nerves and the muscles is affected, and due to this, there is an uncontrolled movement in the muscles, causing weakness. Therefore, it is known as an autoimmune disease, and the exact cause is not yet known.

Symptoms Of Myasthenia Gravis

Symptoms of myasthenia gravis depend more on the severity of the disease and which part of the body is more affected by the disease, etc. However, some other symptoms can also be seen from this, like:

Weak eye muscles (ocular myasthenia) Drooping of one or both eyelids (ptosis) Blurred vision Double vision (diplopia) Shortness of breath (dyspnea) Not swallowing properly (dysphagia) Inability to speak correctly (dysarthria)

What Is The Treatment Of Myasthenia Gravis?

Myasthenia gravis cannot be completely cured with the help of treatment. However, the symptoms can be controlled with the use of available therapies. In addition, complications from this disease can be reduced with the help of available treatment for myasthenia, making life a little easier for the person suffering from it.